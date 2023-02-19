Disappointment for Galway Senior Camogie Team in opening round of the League

Galway’s defence of their Very Camogie League Division 1A title got off to a disappointing start as they were beaten 4-9 to 1-9 by Tipperary at The Ragg.

The champions are certainly a side in transition, with the likes of Sarah Dervan and Niamh Kilkenny among the notable absentees, Shauna Healy taking over the captaincy from Dervan and filling the number three jersey in place of the two-time All-Ireland-winning skipper, and a number of other regulars missing for the League at least.

They include Sarah Healy and Catherine Finnerty, who are both travelling, while Orlaith McGrath, Rebecca Hennelly and Ciara Donohue are all still recovering from cruciate injuries. Club All-Ireland victors with Sarsfields, Maria Cooney, Sarah Spellman and Siobhan McGrath are rehabbing other injuries.

