Disappointment for Galway in All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Despite two Siobhan McGrath goals and Carrie Dolan scoring 0-4, it was not to be for Galway as they were beaten by Cork in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final played in Nowlan Park on Saturday afternoon.

An inspired Cork secured a first triumph over their rivals after eight consecutive losses, three of which came this year alone.

Here is the commentary from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Presented by Doc O’Connor.

Tommy has the Full Time Match Report.

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray.

SCORERS FOR CORK: A O’Connor 0-7 (5fs, 1 45); K Mackey, C Healy 0-2 each; L Hayes, O Cahalane, C Sigerson(f), S McCarthy 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 0-4 (3fs); S McGrath 2-0; A Donohue 0-2

CORK: A Lee, M Murphy, L Coppinger, P Mackey, M Cahalane, L Treacy, I O’Regan, A Healy, H Looney, C Sigerson, F Keating, S McCarthy, S McCartan, K Mackey, A O’Connor. Subs: L Hayes for Murphy (ht), O Cronin for McCartan (40); A Thompson for O’Regan (49)

GALWAY: F Ryan, S Healy, R Black, D Higgins, R Hanniffy, E Helebert, A Keane, A Donohue, S Gardiner, S Spellman, C Dolan, N Hanniffy, N McPeake, S McGrath, A O’Reilly. Subs: S Rabbitte for McPeake (33), O McGrath for Gardiner (50)

REFEREE: Ray Kelly (Kildare)