LISTEN BACK: Devin Morley – Galway GAA Jersey Man

Devin Morley from Oughterard made headlines last Friday when pictured wearing a Galway GAA Jersey at the first tee of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. The picture went viral and received an amazing reaction worldwide on Social Media. John Mulligan caught up with Devin to talk about his experience at the Ryder Cup and his reaction to the picture seen around the world.

