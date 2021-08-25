Details of the opening round of games in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships are announced

print

The details of the opening round of games in the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships have been announced. The opening round of games will take place on Saturday the 4th of September with four games in the Senior and four games in the Intermediate Championships.

On Saturday afternoon, Tuam Stadium will play host to a double header starting with Salthill/Knocknacarra and Caherlistrane at 3pm followed by Corofin and Bearna at 5.15. Pearse Stadium will also host a double header that day starting with Oughterard and Monivea/Abbey at 3.15 followed by Maigh Cuilinn and Claregalway at 6pm.

In the Intermediate Championship on the Saturday, Killererin will play Menlough in Duggan Park at 2.15 followed by Caltra and St Brendans at 5pm. Micheal Breathnach will face Headford in An Fhairce at 3pm and Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and St Gabriels will meet in the Prairie at 5pm.

On to Sunday and there is a Triple header in Pearse Stadium in the Senior Championship starting with An Spideal and Milltown at 12.30pm followed by An Cheathru Rua and Annaghdown at 3.15 and finally, Mountbellew/Moylough and St Michaels at 6pm. Kenny Park also plays host to a Senior Championship double header on the Sunday starting with Cortoon Shamrocks and Killannin at 2pm followed by Tuam Stars and St James at 4.45.

There are four Intermediate Championship games on Sunday with two of them in Tuam Stadium. Oranmore/Maree and Williamstown are first up at 12.30 followed by Dunmore McHales and Corofin at 3.15. Elsewhere, Kilconly takes on Oileann Arann at The Prairie at 1pm and finally, Kilkerrin/Clonberne takes on Glenamaddy in Milltown at 5.

Fixtures

04-09-2021 (Sat)

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship

Round 1

Salthill-Knocknacarra v Caherlistrane – Tuam Stadium 3pm

Referee: Frank Kinneen

Oughterard v Monivea-Abbey – Pearse Stadium 3.15pm

Referee: Austin O’Connell

Corofin v Bearna – Tuam Stadium 5.45pm

Referee: Thomas Murphy

Maigh Cuilinn v Claregalway – Pearse Stadium 6pm

Referee: James Molloy

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Round 1

Killererin v Menlough – Duggan Park 2.15pm

Referee: Noel Barrett

Mícheál Breathnach v Headford – An Fhairche 3pm

Referee: Martin Flaherty

Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór v St Gabriel’s – The Prairie 5pm

Referee: Richard McNicholas

Caltra v St Brendan’s – Duggan Park 5pm

Referee: Ger Cahill

05-09-2021 (Sun)

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship

An Spidéal v Milltown – Pearse Stadium 12.30pm

Referee: Christopher Ryan

Cortoon Shamrocks v Killannin – Kenny Park 2pm

Referee: Ronan McNulty

An Cheathrú Rua v Annaghdown – Pearse Stadium 3.15pm

Referee: Gearoid O Conamha

Tuam Stars v St. James – Kenny Park 4.45pm

Referee: Shane Hehir

Mountbellew/Moylough v St Michael’s – Pearse Stadium 6pm

Referee: Anthony Coyne

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Round 1

Oranmore-Maree v Williamstown – Tuam Stadium 12.30pm

Referee: Noel Dempsey

Kilconly v Oileáin Árann – The Prairie 1pm

Referee: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Dunmore MacHales v Corofin – Tuam Stadium 3.15pm

Referee: P.J. Rabbitte

Kilkerrin-Clonberne – Glenamaddy – Milltown 5pm

Referee: Gerald Anthony Lohan