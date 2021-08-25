Details of the opening round of games in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships are announced

The details of the opening round of games in the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships have been announced. The opening round of games will take place on Saturday the 4th of September with four games in the Senior and four games in the Intermediate Championships.
On Saturday afternoon, Tuam Stadium will play host to a double header starting with Salthill/Knocknacarra and Caherlistrane at 3pm followed by Corofin and Bearna at 5.15. Pearse Stadium will also host a double header that day starting with Oughterard and Monivea/Abbey at 3.15 followed by Maigh Cuilinn and Claregalway at 6pm.
In the Intermediate Championship on the Saturday, Killererin will play Menlough in Duggan Park at 2.15 followed by Caltra and St Brendans at 5pm. Micheal Breathnach will face Headford in An Fhairce at 3pm and Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and St Gabriels will meet in the Prairie at 5pm.
On to Sunday and there is a Triple header in Pearse Stadium in the Senior Championship starting with An Spideal and Milltown at 12.30pm followed by An Cheathru Rua and Annaghdown at 3.15 and finally, Mountbellew/Moylough and St Michaels at 6pm. Kenny Park also plays host to a Senior Championship double header on the Sunday starting with Cortoon Shamrocks and Killannin at 2pm followed by Tuam Stars and St James at 4.45.
There are four Intermediate Championship games on Sunday with two of them in Tuam Stadium. Oranmore/Maree and Williamstown are first up at 12.30 followed by Dunmore McHales and Corofin at 3.15. Elsewhere, Kilconly takes on Oileann Arann at The Prairie at 1pm and finally, Kilkerrin/Clonberne takes on Glenamaddy in Milltown at 5.
Fixtures
04-09-2021 (Sat)
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship
Round 1
Salthill-Knocknacarra v Caherlistrane – Tuam Stadium 3pm
Referee: Frank Kinneen
Oughterard v Monivea-Abbey – Pearse Stadium 3.15pm
Referee: Austin O’Connell
Corofin v Bearna – Tuam Stadium 5.45pm
Referee: Thomas Murphy
Maigh Cuilinn v Claregalway – Pearse Stadium 6pm
Referee: James Molloy
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Round 1
Killererin v Menlough – Duggan Park 2.15pm
Referee: Noel Barrett
Mícheál Breathnach v Headford – An Fhairche 3pm
Referee: Martin Flaherty
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór v St Gabriel’s – The Prairie 5pm
Referee: Richard McNicholas
Caltra v St Brendan’s – Duggan Park 5pm
Referee: Ger Cahill
05-09-2021 (Sun)
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship
An Spidéal v Milltown – Pearse Stadium 12.30pm
Referee: Christopher Ryan
Cortoon Shamrocks v Killannin – Kenny Park 2pm
Referee: Ronan McNulty
An Cheathrú Rua v Annaghdown – Pearse Stadium 3.15pm
Referee: Gearoid O Conamha
Tuam Stars v St. James – Kenny Park 4.45pm
Referee: Shane Hehir
Mountbellew/Moylough v St Michael’s – Pearse Stadium 6pm
Referee: Anthony Coyne
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Round 1
Oranmore-Maree v Williamstown – Tuam Stadium 12.30pm
Referee: Noel Dempsey
Kilconly v Oileáin Árann – The Prairie 1pm
Referee: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Dunmore MacHales v Corofin – Tuam Stadium 3.15pm
Referee: P.J. Rabbitte
Kilkerrin-Clonberne – Glenamaddy – Milltown 5pm
Referee: Gerald Anthony Lohan