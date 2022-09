Kenny Park will host the two Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finals on Sunday week following the release of the fixtures this afternoon. Sylane and Killimor will be first up at 2.15 followed by Meelick-Eyrecourt and Rahoon-Newcastle at 4pm.

The details of the final round of games in the Brooks County Senior A and B Hurling Championship have also been released with one game on Friday evening and the rest Saturday and Sunday.