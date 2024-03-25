Details of Galway’s 2024 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Games Announced

Share story:

Details of Galway’s games in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship have been released.

Henry Shefflin’s side will play their opening game at home to Carlow on the 21st of April in Pearse Stadium with the game throwing in at 2pm.

Round two will see Galway at home again a week later with Kilkenny coming to Pearse Stadium followed by a trip to Wexford Park on Saturday the 4th of May at 4.

The final two rounds see Galway away to Antrim on the 18th of May in Corrigan Park and their final group game will be at home to Dublin on the 26th of May at 2pm.

The Leinster Final will take place in Croke Park on Saturday 8th of June at 6pm.

Round 1

Kilkenny V Antrim 21.4.2024 UMPC Nowlan Park 2.30pm

Wexford V Dublin 21.4.2024 Chadwicks Wexford Park 2.00pm

Galway V Carlow 21.4.2024 Pearse Stadium, Galway 2.00pm

Round 2

Antrim V Wexford 27.4.2024 Corrigan Park 3.00pm

Carlow V Dublin 27.4.2024 Netwatch Cullen Park 6.00pm

Galway V Kilkenny 28.4.2024 Pearse Stadium, Galway 2.00pm

Round 3

Wexford V Galway 4.5.2024 Chadwicks Wexford Park 4.00pm

Dublin V Antrim 11.5.2024 Parnell Park 4.00pm

Carlow V Kilkenny 11.5.2024 Netwatch Cullen Park 4.30pm

Round 4

Carlow V Wexford 19.5.2024 Netwatch Cullen Park 3.00pm

Dublin V Kilkenny 18.5.2024 Parnell Park 3.00pm

Antrim V Galway 18.5.2024 Corrigan Park 3.00pm

Round 5

Kilkenny V Wexford 26.5.2024 UPMC Nowlan Park 2.00pm

Galway V Dublin 26.5.2024 Pearse Stadium Galway 2.00pm

Antrim V Carlow 26.5.2024 Corrigan Park 2.00pm

FINAL

8.6.2024 (Sat) Croke Park 6.00pm