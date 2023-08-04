Details of Galway United’s FAI Cup Second Round Game With UCD Confirmed

It has been confirmed this morning that Galway United’s Sports Direct FAI Cup Second Round Game with UCD will take place on Friday the 18th of August at the UCD Bowl and will kick off at 7.45pm.

The game is one of six that will be played that night with the two remaining fixtures going ahead on Sunday August 20th.

The Fixtures are:

Friday, 18 August, 2023

Bohemians v Rockmount, Dalymount Park, 19:45

Bray Wanderers v Dundalk, Carlisle Grounds, 19:45

Cork City v Waterford, Turner’s Cross, 19:45

Kerry v Drogheda United, Mounthawk Park, 19:45

UCD v Galway United, UCD Bowl, 19:45

Finn Harps v Skerries Town, Finn Park, 20:00

Sunday, 20 August, 2023

St Patrick’s CYFC v Wexford, Irishtown Stadium, 13:30*

Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 17:00

*Provisional and subject to approval