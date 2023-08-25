Details of Galway United’s FAI Cup Quarter Final Confirmed

Details of Galway United’s FAI Cup Quarter Final with Dundalk have been confirmed with the game to be played on Friday, September the 15th at Eamon Deacy Park.

This will be the first time since 2015 that the sides have met in the competition. Dundalk won their last meeting 4-1 at Eamon Deacy Park. Overall, the teams have met eight times in the Cup with Dundalk winning six of them and two draws in 1994 and 2002.

Previous meetings:

1982 QF: 0-2 Away

1994 1R: 0-0 Home, 3-4 AET Replay (with the abandoned game in between!)

2002 (1st Cup) 1R: 1-1 Away, 0-1 Home Replay

2011 1R: 1-4 Away

2014 2R: 1-2 Away

2015 2R: 1-4 Home

(Thanks to Julian Canney and Tommy Shields for the information.)