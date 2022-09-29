Details of County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championship Fixtures confirmed.

The details of the County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals and Intermediate Football Semi-Finals have been confirmed this afternoon.

The Senior Quarter Finals will be played over two double headers on Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of October in Tuam Stadium and Pearse Stadium.

The Quarter Finals in Tuam Stadium on the Saturday will first see Tuam Stars and Salthill/Knocknacarra at 2.30 followed by Corofin and Mountbellew/Moylough at 4.15pm.

On Sunday the 9th, The Senior Quarter Finals will be a double header in Pearse Stadium starting with St Michaels and Annaghdown at 2.15 followed by Maigh Cuilinn and Claregalway at 4pm.

The details of the County Intermediate Football Semi-Finals have also been confirmed. On Saturday the 8th, Kilconly will face Oileann Arann in Pearse Stadium at 3pm and on Sunday the 9th, Corofin and Dunmore McHales will meet in the Second Semi-Final in Tuam Stadium with throw in at 3.30pm. Both Semi-Finals will be decided on the day.

The County Junior Football Championships Board Finals will also be played on Sunday the 9th of October. The West Board Final between Clifden and Salthill/Knocknacarra will be played in Ros Muc throwing in at 2pm and the North Board Final between Menlough and Athenry will be played in Tuam Stadium and will throw in at 1.45pm.