Details of 2023 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally are announced

The 2023 Galway International Rally, the traditional season opener for tarmac rallying in Ireland, will take place on February 4th & 5th. This will be the 45th running of the event since it began in 1971 and next year it will have the benefit of falling on the weekend of Ireland’s newest bank holiday weekend.

Galway Motor Club are pleased to announce that Corrib Oil will once again be the title sponsor for the rally. This very successful local business have been title sponsors since 2016 and the partnership has proved to be very successful for both sides. The rally headquarters for the 2023 rally will again be the Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road, Galway.

Gary Leonard returns to the role as Clerk of the Course and the event will contain fifteen special stages over two days with centralised servicing. The Corrib Oil Galway International Rally will once again be the opening round of the 2023 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and the second round of the Synergy Motorsports 2023 ITRC Historic Rally Championship.