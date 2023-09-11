Details announced for Weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals

This coming weekend sees the preliminary quarter-finals and quarter-finals in the Brooks Senior and WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championships. The action begins on Saturday afternoon with two preliminary Quarter Finals in the Senior and Intermediate Championships. In Senior, Turloughmore will face Moycullen at 2.30 and Clarinbridge takes on Ardrahan at 4.15pm in a Pearse Stadium double header.

Duggan Park will play host to the Intermediate preliminary quarter finals with Carnmore and Kiltormer first up at 3pm followed by Kinvara and Ballygar at 4.45pm.

In Senior B, there is one quarter-final on Saturday with Ahascragh/Fohenagh taking on Beagh in Loughrea at 4.15.

On to Sunday and there are two Preliminary Quarter Finals in the Intermediate Championship in Pearse Stadium starting with Abbeyknockmoy and Ballinderreen at 12 Noon followed by Clarinbridge and Annaghdown at 1.45.

In Senior, the Preliminary Quarter Finals are at Duggan Park starting with Cappataggle and Gort at 2.30pm followed by Sarsfields and Killimordaly at 4.15.

Padraig Pearses and Liam Mellows meet in the Senior B Quarter Final on Sunday in Loughrea at 1.45pm.

The Fixtures in full (Including relegation playoffs) are…

Saturday 16th September

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship – Relegation

Tommy Larkins V Portumna – Loughrea – 2.30pm

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship – Relegation

An Spidéal V Craughwell GAA Club – Gort – 4.15pm

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship – Quarter Final

(E.T. if Necessary)

Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Beagh – Loughrea – 4.15pm

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final

(E.T. if Necessary)

Carnmore V Kiltormer – Duggan Park – 3pm

Kinvara V Ballygar – Duggan Park – 4.45pm

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final

(E.T. if Necessary)

Turloughmore V Moycullen – Pearse Stadium – 2.30pm

Clarinbridge V Ardrahan – Pearse Stadium – 4.15pm

Sunday 17th September

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship – Relegation

Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club – Loughrea – 12 Noon

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship – Relegation

St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimor – New Inn –12 Noon

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship – Relegation

Turloughmore V Kilbeacanty – Clarinbridge – 12 Noon

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final

(E.T. if Necessary)

Padraig Pearses V Liam Mellows – Loughrea – 1.45pm

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final

(E.T. if Necessary)

Abbeyknockmoy V Ballinderreen – Pearse Stadium – 12 Noon

Clarinbridge V Annaghdown – Pearse Stadium – 1.45pm

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final

(E.T. if Necessary)

Cappataggle V Gort – Duggan Park – 2.30pm

Sarsfields V Killimordaly – Duggan Park – 4.15pm