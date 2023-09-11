11 September 2023
~2 minutes read
Details announced for Weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals
This coming weekend sees the preliminary quarter-finals and quarter-finals in the Brooks Senior and WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championships. The action begins on Saturday afternoon with two preliminary Quarter Finals in the Senior and Intermediate Championships. In Senior, Turloughmore will face Moycullen at 2.30 and Clarinbridge takes on Ardrahan at 4.15pm in a Pearse Stadium double header.
Duggan Park will play host to the Intermediate preliminary quarter finals with Carnmore and Kiltormer first up at 3pm followed by Kinvara and Ballygar at 4.45pm.
In Senior B, there is one quarter-final on Saturday with Ahascragh/Fohenagh taking on Beagh in Loughrea at 4.15.
On to Sunday and there are two Preliminary Quarter Finals in the Intermediate Championship in Pearse Stadium starting with Abbeyknockmoy and Ballinderreen at 12 Noon followed by Clarinbridge and Annaghdown at 1.45.
In Senior, the Preliminary Quarter Finals are at Duggan Park starting with Cappataggle and Gort at 2.30pm followed by Sarsfields and Killimordaly at 4.15.
Padraig Pearses and Liam Mellows meet in the Senior B Quarter Final on Sunday in Loughrea at 1.45pm.
The Fixtures in full (Including relegation playoffs) are…
Saturday 16th September
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship – Relegation
Tommy Larkins V Portumna – Loughrea – 2.30pm
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship – Relegation
An Spidéal V Craughwell GAA Club – Gort – 4.15pm
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship – Quarter Final
(E.T. if Necessary)
Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Beagh – Loughrea – 4.15pm
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final
(E.T. if Necessary)
Carnmore V Kiltormer – Duggan Park – 3pm
Kinvara V Ballygar – Duggan Park – 4.45pm
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final
(E.T. if Necessary)
Turloughmore V Moycullen – Pearse Stadium – 2.30pm
Clarinbridge V Ardrahan – Pearse Stadium – 4.15pm
Sunday 17th September
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship – Relegation
Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club – Loughrea – 12 Noon
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship – Relegation
St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimor – New Inn –12 Noon
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship – Relegation
Turloughmore V Kilbeacanty – Clarinbridge – 12 Noon
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
(E.T. if Necessary)
Padraig Pearses V Liam Mellows – Loughrea – 1.45pm
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final
(E.T. if Necessary)
Abbeyknockmoy V Ballinderreen – Pearse Stadium – 12 Noon
Clarinbridge V Annaghdown – Pearse Stadium – 1.45pm
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final
(E.T. if Necessary)
Cappataggle V Gort – Duggan Park – 2.30pm
Sarsfields V Killimordaly – Duggan Park – 4.15pm