Galway Bay FM

26 March 2024

Derry City vs Galway United (Premier Division Preview with John Caulfield)

After a week off, Galway United are back in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action on Friday (29th March 2024) when they travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell to play Derry City.

Loughrea’s Pat Hoban is the league’s top scorer with six goals for Derry City, two more than Galway United have managed in total over the six games so far.  The Candystripes are in second place on 11 points, with Galway in fifth on seven points.

It’s their first meeting since September 2017 when goals from Kevin Devaney and Stephen Folan gave Galway United a 2-1 win in Eamonn Deacy Park.  Derry were 2-1 victors in the Brandywell the previous June.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

