Derry City vs Galway United (Premier Division Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United are back on the road again this Friday (7th June 2024) when they travel to Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

This is the Tribesmen’s second trip up north this season and they came back from Derry in March with a 1-0 win thanks to Stephen Walsh’s late goal.

Despite defeat to St. Patrick’s Athletic last week, Galway United have benefitted from a nine-game unbeaten run beforehand to currently sit in fifth spot on on 27 points, eight behind second placed Derry City but with three games in hand.

But the Candystripes, who include Loughrea’s Pat Hoban (10 Premier Division goals this year), in their attack, and have only lost twice since in their last 14 games (both against Shamrock Rovers).

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

