Derry City 2-0 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield)

Galway United have suffered their second successive defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after going down 2-0 to Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday (7th June 2024).

Second-half strikes from William Patching and Loughrea’s Pat Hoban were enough to give the hosts the three points.

The result leaves Galway United in 5th place, just behind the leading pack.

Afterwards, Galway United manager John Caulfield gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Joseph Murray.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Drogheda United next Thursday (13th June). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.