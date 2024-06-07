Galway Bay FM

7 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Derry City 2-0 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield)

Share story:
Derry City 2-0 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield)

Galway United have suffered their second successive defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after going down 2-0 to Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday (7th June 2024).

Second-half strikes from William Patching and Loughrea’s Pat Hoban were enough to give the hosts the three points.

The result leaves Galway United in 5th place, just behind the leading pack.

Afterwards, Galway United manager John Caulfield gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Joseph Murray.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Drogheda United next Thursday (13th June).  Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.

Share story:

Hurling Chat (with special guest Claude Geoghegan)

On Hurling Chat this week (Friday, 7th June 2024), special guest Claude Geoghegan, the Galway hurling committee chairman, joined Cyril Donnellan, Niall Ca...

Four Winning Galway Teams in Post Primary Schools National Cup Competitions Round-Up

The FAI Schools Post Primary Schools National Cup competitions are nearing completion this season with 14 of the 16 National Cup competitions reaching a c...

Galway United's All-Island Cup Quarter-Final Against Treaty United Confirmed for Eamonn Deacy Park

The details for the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Quarter-Finals have been confirmed. Three of the quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, June 22nd w...

Maree/Oranmore B 3-1 Corofin United (Joe Ryan Cup Final Reaction with Conor Mullin)

Two Thomas Pierce goals in the closing minutes gave Oranmore/Maree B a 3-1 victory in the Joe Ryan Cup Final last night (Thursday, 6th June 2024) in Eamon...