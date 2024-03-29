Derry City 0-1 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary & Reaction with Conor McCormack and John Caulfield)

Galway United have beaten Derry City 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (29th March 2024).

Stephen Walsh’s strike on 86 minutes secured a stunning result for the Tribesmen, putting them up to fourth place in the table on 10 points, one behind Derry City in third.

After the game, Galway United captain Conor McCormack gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan then caught up with Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Anthony Gorman.

