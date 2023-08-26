Derek Savage named Galway U20 Football Manager – Interview

Galway GAA have announced Derek Savage as the manager of the county U20 football team. The following statement was issued today:

Galway GAA are delighted to recommend the appointment of Derek Savage as u20 Football Manager on a 3-year term. An All-Ireland Senior Football winner as a player in 1998 and 2001, Derek has been coaching and managing with the Galway Academy Squads and managed his club Cortoon Shamrocks at adult level in recent years. Derek’s management team will include Ja Fallon, Gareth Bradshaw, Damien Dowd, Declan Burke and Paul Harty.

We wish them the very best of luck in the coming years.

Galway GAA would like to place on record our sincere thanks and gratitude to outgoing u20 Manager, Donal Ó Fátharta and u17 Manager Alan Glynn and their respective management teams. An All-Ireland-winning manager in 2020, Donal has done fantastic work over the past 4 years in developing players for Senior football in Galway. Alan delivered an All-Ireland Minor title in 2023 and has brought standards to a new level in preparing players for intercounty football. We are fortunate to have people of their calibre involved in Galway football and we look forward to working with them into the future.

