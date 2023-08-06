Denis Taylor Visits Galway – The Interview

1985 World Snooker Champion Denis Taylor visited Galway over the Bank Holiday Weekend as he prepared for an exhibition that he was going to be part of in Sullivans in Gort on Sunday evening.

The 1985 final is often referred to as the “black ball final” and is commonly considered to be the best-known match in the history of snooker and a reason for the surge in the sport’s popularity in the 1980s and 1990s.

While known probably best for that final, Taylor was a highly accomplished player winning the Masters in 1987 among other titles won around the world.

Sports Editor Ollie Turner caught up with Denis at Galway Golf Club on Sunday Morning.