Defending Champions drawn at home in Quarter Finals of All-Island Cup

Share story:

Defending All-Island Cup Holders Galway United have been given a home Quarter Final and will face Treaty United.

The draw for the Quarter Finals of the competition took place this evening.

United, who won the cup last season by beating Cliftonville 1-0 in the final, will play the Quarter Final on the weekend of June 23rd at Eamon Deacy Park.

Eight teams are still in the mix to lift the trophy after the draw was made in the National Football Stadium, Belfast.

The Group Stage witnessed some brilliant displays of skill and passion from both the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division teams and the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership teams, setting a high bar for the remainder of the competition.

The quarter-finals will be played on the week ending June 23rd, where the winners of Galway United v Treaty United will take on the winners of Linfield Women v Wexford, which means the other semi-final will be made up of the winners of Shelbourne v Athlone Town and the winners of Shamrock Rovers v Peamount United.

The semi-finals will take place on the week ending July 21st and then finish with the Final on the week ending August 18th.

Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Quarter-Finals

Linfield Women v Wexford

Shamrock Rovers v Peamount United

Shelbourne v Athlone Town

Galway United v Treaty United

For more information on the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup and to stay updated on fixtures and results, visit our website at www.leagueofireland.ie or follow our social media accounts @LOIWomen