Defending All-Ireland Camogie Champions begin defence of their crown on Saturday

Defending All-Ireland Senior Camogie Champions Galway will begin the defence of their title on Saturday afternoon when they face Limerick in Pearse Stadium (Throw in – 3.30pm).

This double header with the hurlers will be only the second time that this has happened.

The first was on the 9th of June 2018 when Galway faced Clare in Camogie and Dublin in Hurling.

On that day, Galway beat Clare in what was Cathal Murray’s first game in charge of the senior Camogie team by 1-16 to 0-9 and the then defending All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions beat Dublin by a single point. 0-26 to 2-19.

The Tribeswomen are already Littlewoods Division One League Champions following their 2-14 to 1-13 win over Cork on the 9th of April last.

Their manager Cathal Murray has been speaking to Tommy Devane