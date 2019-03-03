Defeats For Maree, Moycullen, Titans And NUIG Mystics In National League

Maree’s Super League men’s team lost out to a title chasing Garvey’s Tralee Warriors side in Kerry on Saturday evening, 88-70. In a game that Tralee needed to win in order to keep their title dreams alive, they knocked the visitors out of their rhythm early on, with superb displays from Paul Dick and Eoin Quigley. Maree had some great patches thanks to 27 points from Sean Sellers, but the hosts ran out 18 point winners in a dominant display in the end.

Moycullen also suffered defeat in the Men’s Super League as they fell victim to great team play from Belfast Star, losing out 82-91 in Galway. Belfast Star returned to winning ways thanks to 32 points from the hugely talented Mike Davis. Moycullen find themselves in a tough position at the bottom of the Men’s Super League and will welcome UCD Marian to the Kingfisher in a fortnight, in what is a must-win clash.

NUIG Mystics suffered yet another defeat in the Women’s Super League as they lost out to Marble City Hawks, 41-59. Mystics never found their groove as they allowed Hawks to build and maintain an early lead. Ailish O’Reilly top scored for Mystics with 20 points in a fantastic individual effort, however, Hawks kept their lead throughout to see out the game.

It was a tough weekend all round for Galway teams as Gamefootage.net Titans were defeated 92-77 by Fr Mathews in Cork on Saturday. After a promising start to the game, through help from Tom Rivard, Titans looked to have the pace and intensity to drive on. Mick McGinn changed Mathew’s fortunes in the second half, however, and he finished with a whopping 33 points and most importantly, the win for the Cork side.

Basketball Ireland Results: March 2nd and 3rd

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

CandS Neptune 81-96 Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 88-70 Maree

Moycullen 82-91 Belfast Star

Templeogue 87-77 Pyrobel Killester

UCC Demons 64-95 UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball 60-58 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

NUIG Mystics 41-59 Marble City Hawks

Fr Mathews 84-70 Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Pyrobel Killester 86-71 DCU Mercy

Maxol WIT Wildcats 71-56 Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball 80-95 DBS Eanna

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 78-77 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Limerick Celtics 112-86 LYIT Donegal

Waterford Vikings 75-67 KUBS BC

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 105-86 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers

Fr Mathews 92-77 GameFootage.net Titans

Fr Mathews 66-70 UL Sports Eagles

Portlaoise Panthers 82-72 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Phoenix Rockets 122-61 UL Huskies

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Moycullen 82-91 Belfast Star

Top scorers Moycullen: Isaiah Harris-Winn 18, Stephen Tummon 12, Dylan Cunningham 10

Top scorers Belfast Star: Mike Davis 32, Conor Quinn 18, Sergio Vidal Baldoni 16

Half time score: Moycullen 35-41 Belfast Star



Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 88-70 Maree

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Paul Dick 26, Eoin Quigley 23, Kendal Williams 16

Top scorers Maree: Sean Sellers 27, Niels Bunschoten 15, Eoin Rockall 14

Half time score: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 44-44 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 41-59 Marble City Hawks

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ailish O Reilly 20, Amy Hasenauer 10, Kayla Morrissey 7

Top scorers Marble City Hawks: Aine Sheehy 23, Kelly O Hallahan 18, Elaine Kennington 6

Half time score: NUIG Mystics 24-40 Marble City Hawks







Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Fr Mathews 92-77 Gamefootage.net Titans

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Mick McGinn 33, Darko Bucan 13, Luke O Mahony 10, Darragh Fleming 10

Top scorers Gamefootage.net Titans: Tom Rivard 24, Ben Kelly 14, Eoin Coughlan 8, James Kabana 8

Half time score: Fr Mathews 48-42 Gamefootage.net Titans





Basketball Ireland Fixtures: March 8-10th

***Please note there is a Women’s Division One blitz being held at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Saturday, March 9th. Fixtures for this will be confirmed later in the week.***

Friday 8th March 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

LIT v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, St Marys Sports Hall, 20:00;

Saturday 9th March 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, De La Salle, 18:30;

UCD Marian v CandS Neptune, UCD Sports Centre-Belfield, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Maree, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

DCU Saints v UCC Demons, Carrickmacross, 19:30;

Garveys Tralee Warriors v Templeogue, Tralee Imperials, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Pyrobel Killester v Marble City Hawks, IWA-Clontarf, 17:00;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v IT Carlow Basketball, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Fr Mathews, Mercy SS Waterford, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v Fr Mathews, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

LYIT Donegal v LIT, LYIT, 16:00;

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v IT Carlow Basketball, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v UL Sports Eagles, Colaiste Bride, 18:30;

DBS Eanna v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Waterford Vikings, Mercy College, 19:30;

KUBS BC v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Greendale, 20:00;

Sunday 10th March 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 13:30;

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v NUIG Mystics, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

GameFootage.net Titans v Portlaoise Panthers, The Jes, 15:30;