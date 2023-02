Defeat for University of Galway in Fitzgibbon Cup Final

Goals proved crucial as defedning champions the University of Limerick defeated University of Galway in the Fitzgibbon Cup Final in Waterford IT on Saturday afternoon.

Despite putting in a brave performance and only two days after their exertions in the Semi-Final where they needed extra time to beat UCD, it was just a step too far for JEff Lynskeys’s men.

Here is the Commentary of the final from Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell

The Full Time report from Sean Walsh

Cyril Farrell and Sean spoke after the game to give their thoughts on the final

After the game, Sean spoke to University of Galway manager Jeff Lynskey

University of Limerick: Dean Mason (Kilkenny); TJ Brennan (Galway), Mark Fitzgerald (Waterford), Shane Staunton (Kilkenny); Killian Sampson (Offaly), Bryan O’Mara (Tipperary) (0-01), Darragh Corcoran (Kilkenny) (0-01); Brian O’Sullivan (Cork) (0-01), Colin Coughlan (Limerick) (0-01); Adam English (Limerick) (0-02), Gearoid O’Connor (Tipperary) (0-09, 0-07f, 0-01 65), Sean Twomey (Cork) (0-01); Mark Rodgers (Clare) (0-02, 0-01f), Mikey Kiely (Waterford) (4-01), James Power (Waterford).

Subs: Diarmuid Hanniffy (Galway) for Power 38, Mike Gough (Clare) for Staunton 44, Conor Flaherty (Galway) for Sampson 50, Padraic Dunne (Laois) for Fitzgerald 57, Killian McDermott (Clare) for Rodgers 59.

University of Galway (Galway unless stated): Liam Reilly; Phelim McGann (0-01), Eoin Lawless, Oisin Salmon; Mark Hardiman, Tiernan Killeen (0-01), Colm Cunningham; Alex Connaire, Ian McGlynn; Brian Concannon (0-02), Evan Niland (0-05, 0-03f), Darren O’Brien (Clare); Oisin Flannery (0-01), Greg Thomas (1-0), Niall Collins (0-03).

Subs: Shane Morgan for Hardiman 34, Ruben Davitt for Cunningham 47, Cillian O’Callaghan for Collins 55.

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).