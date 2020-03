Galway’s The Bish have lost out to St. Muredach’s College, Ballina in the Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior B Final.

It finished 15-5 to the Mayo side despite Mark O’Connor getting an injury time try for The Bish.

St. Muredach’s struck their first try on 10 minutes as captain Evan Ferguson went over.

And out half Harry West ensured their victory five minutes from time with the second five-pointer before converting and adding a penalty in the final stages.

FT | St. Muredach’s 15-5 The Bish.



