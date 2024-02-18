Defeat for Presentation Athenry in All-Ireland Quarter Final – Commentary and Reaction

It was not to be for Presentation College Athenry who were beaten by Ard Scoil Rís in the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Quarter Final played in Tulla on Sunday.

The Limerick school winning by 1-14 to 1-9.

Here is the commentary of the game from Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan.

Niall Canavan with the full time report

Niall spoke to Presentation College’s Cathal Moore

Finally, Sean and Cyril looked back at the game