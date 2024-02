Defeat for Galway’s Intermediate Camogie team in National League – Report and Reaction

The Galway Intermediate Camogue team were beaten on Saturday in their second game of the National League.

A Strong finish saw their opponents Cork win the game on a final score of 1-10 to 0-9.

Report from Tommy Devane

Following the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Conor Dolan