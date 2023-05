Defeat For Galway Senior Ladies In Connacht Final

Galway’s hopes of winning five Connacht LGFA Senior Titles in a row came to a end on Sunday when they were beaten by Mayo in McHale Park, Castlebar.

Mayo outscored their opponents by 2-6 to 1-1 to win by 3-13 to 2-9.

Match Report from Tommy Devane.

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Captain Sarah Ní Loingsigh.

Tommy also got the reaction of Galway joint managers Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne.

Scorers – Mayo: R Kearns 1-2, (1-0 pen), S Walsh 1-1, D Doherty 0-3 (3f), T O’Connor 1-0, S Howley (2f), L Cafferky and S Cafferky 0-2 each, T Needham 0-1.

Galway: K Slevin 1-2, L Coen 1-0, T Leonard 0-2 (1f), O Divilly, L Ward, R Leonard (1f), C Cooney, A Davoren 0-1 each,.

MAYO: L Brennan; S Lally, R Flynn, É Ronayne; K Sullivan, F McHale, T O’Connor; A Geraghty, R Kearns; S Mulvihill, D Caldwell, S Cafferky; T Needham, D Doherty, L Cafferky.

Subs: S Walsh for T Needham (36), S Howley for R Flynn (45), M Cannon for S Mulvihill (48), C Needham for F McHale (57), L Wallace for T O’Connor (57).

GALWAY: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh, A Ní Cheallaigh; C Cooney, N Ward, H Noone; A Davoren, S Divilly; E Noone, O Divilly, L Coen; T Leonard, L Ward, K Slevin.

Subs: B Quinn for A Ní Cheallaigh (40), L Noone for E Noone (40), A Molloy for H Noone (40), M Seoighe for T Leonard (48), R Leonard for K Slevin (48).

Ref – John Niland (Sligo).