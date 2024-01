Defeat for Galway on opening weekend of Allianz National Football League – Report and Reaction

Share story:

There was disappointment for Galway on the opening weekend of the Allianz National Football League.

Padraig Joyce’s side were beaten in their opening game by Mayo in Pearse Stadium with the visitors winning by 2-12 to 0-10.

The Full Time match report from Kevin Dwyer.

After the game, Jonathan Higgins and the assembled media spoke to The Galway Manager.