Defeat for Galway in Lidl Ladies National Football League – Commentary and Reaction

Hannah O’Donoghue came off the bench and struck for 1-2 as champions Kerry were made to fight by Galway at Fitzgerald Stadium in this Lidl NFL Division 1 contest.

Kerry’s win propels them to the Lidl NFL Division 1 final for the second year in a row where they will defend the title they claimed in 2023 against Armagh on April 7 at Croke Park.

Galway will now face Waterford in a refixed game which was postponed last week due to weather, with the losers making the drop to Division 2.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Katelyn Hayes as broadcast this afternoon on galwaybayfm.ie

Tommy Devane has the Full Time Report.

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan.

Scorers

Kerry: Hannah O’Donoghue 1-2, D O’Leary 1-0, N Ní Chonchúir 0-2, N Carmody 0-2 L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-2f, K Brosnan 0-1, A Galvin 0-1, L Scanlon 0-1.

Galway:R Leonard 0-4f, E Reaney 0-3, S Hynes 0-2, A O’Rourke 0-1, O Divilly 0-1, C Miskell 0-1.

Kerry: M.E. Bolger; K O’Sullivan, E Lynch, C Murphy; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C McCarthy; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody, D O’Leary, L Scanlon; K Brosnan, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: N Ní Chonchir for Dineen (25), A Harrington for Brosnan, C Lynch for McCarthy, D Kearney for O’Sullivan (all half-time), H O’Donoghue for O’Leary (46), A Dillane for Harrington (58), E O’Connor for Carmody (63).

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, A Ni Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A Davoren; O Divilly, S Hynes, E Reaney; L Coen, A O’Rourke, R Leonard.

Subs: A Trill for A O’Rourke (45), C Miskell for Reaney (50), M Banek for Ní Cheallaigh (54), N Divilly for Hynes (58).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).