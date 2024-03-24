Galway Bay FM

24 March 2024

~2 minutes read

Defeat for Galway in Lidl Ladies National Football League – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:
Defeat for Galway in Lidl Ladies National Football League – Commentary and Reaction

Hannah O’Donoghue came off the bench and struck for 1-2 as champions Kerry were made to fight by Galway at Fitzgerald Stadium in this Lidl NFL Division 1 contest.

Kerry’s win propels them to the Lidl NFL Division 1 final for the second year in a row where they will defend the title they claimed in 2023 against Armagh on April 7 at Croke Park.

Galway will now face Waterford in a refixed game which was postponed last week due to weather, with the losers making the drop to Division 2.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Katelyn Hayes as broadcast this afternoon on galwaybayfm.ie

Tommy Devane has the Full Time Report.

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan.

Scorers

Kerry: Hannah O’Donoghue 1-2, D O’Leary 1-0, N Ní Chonchúir 0-2, N Carmody 0-2 L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-2f, K Brosnan 0-1, A Galvin 0-1, L Scanlon 0-1.

Galway:R Leonard 0-4f, E Reaney 0-3, S Hynes 0-2, A O’Rourke 0-1, O Divilly 0-1, C Miskell 0-1.

Kerry: M.E. Bolger; K O’Sullivan, E Lynch, C Murphy; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C McCarthy; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody, D O’Leary, L Scanlon; K Brosnan, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: N Ní Chonchir for Dineen (25), A Harrington for Brosnan, C Lynch for McCarthy, D Kearney for O’Sullivan (all half-time), H O’Donoghue for O’Leary (46), A Dillane for Harrington (58), E O’Connor for Carmody (63).

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, A Ni Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A DavorenO Divilly, S Hynes, E Reaney; L Coen, A O’Rourke, R Leonard.

Subs: A Trill for A O’Rourke (45), C Miskell for Reaney (50), M Banek for Ní Cheallaigh (54), N Divilly for Hynes (58).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford). 

Share story:

Galway beaten by Kerry in Allianz National Football League - Commentary and Reaction

Despite a late goal by Tomo Culhane, Galway were beaten by Kerry in their last league game of the Allianz National Football League in Killarney on Sunday ...

LIVE STREM: Lidl Ladies National Football League Kerry v Galway

Join us for the live online stream of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Kerry v Galway. The action kicks off at 3:45pm at Fitzgerald Stadium. Don�...

LIVE STREAM: Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Plate Final Tuam v Sligo

Join us for the live online stream of the Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Plate Final Tuam v Sligo. The action kicks off at 1:00pm in Dexcon Stadium. Don�...

Big win for Galway in National Camogie League - The Commentary

Galway are still in contention for a place in the VERY National Camogie League Semi-Final following a one point win over Waterford on Saturday afternoon i...