Defeat for Galway in Connacht U20 Football Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Despite an excellent first half in which they scored two goals, it was a case of defeat for Galway this evening in the Connacht U20 Football Championship.

Mayo overcame the Tribesmen by 0-16 to 2-6 in McHale Park.

Here is the commentary as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie with Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway Manager Derek Savage.