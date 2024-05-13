Defeat for Galway in Celtic Challenge Quarter Final

There was disappointment for Galway in the quarter final of the Celtic Challenge on Saturday. The Tribesman travelled to Cashel to take on the home side but came up short against Tipperary on a 3-14 to 2-14 scoreline.

Galway was wind aided in the first half but it was Tipperary who were the dominant side during that time. Galway came storming back into the game in the second half, with the introduction of Aaron Cox central to this He scored a goal as did MacDara O’Muirceadaigh but try as they might Galway couldn’t get the match saving goal.

Galway had top performers in Darragh Kavanagh, Liam Murray, Eoin Collins and Cian Connaughton.

Cian Connaughton was the side’s top scorer when shooting seven points, six from the placed ball, while centre forward Eoin Collins landed three points. Their other point scorers were Ronan McGlynn, Tiernan Lohan, Ben Sheil and the aforementioned Aaron Cox.

Galway played four games in this year’s tournament against Clare, Limerick, West Cork and Tipperary respectively and have improved incrementally throughout the campaign and their performances bode well for their future development.

Galway Under 17 Celtic Challenge Panel v Tipperary:

1. Niall Moran (Sarsfields)

2. Darragh Kavanagh (Kinvara)

3. Shane Naughton (Gort)

4. Andrew Keane (Sarsfields)

5. Cian Farrell (Craughwell)

6. Liam Murray (Kilnadeema/Leitrim)- captain

7. Ronan McGlynn (Athenry)

8. Jack Murray (Kilconieron)

9. MacDara O’Muirceadaigh (Turloughmore)

10. Matthew Furey (Oranmore/Maree)

11. Eoin Collins (Carnmore)- 0-3, 0-2 frees.

12. Patrick O’Kane (Turloughmore)

13. Tiernan Lohan (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough)

14. Colin Higgins (Athenry)

15. Cian Connaughton (Kilconieron)- 0-7, 0-6 frees.

16. Shane Cronin (Turloughmore)

17. Ryan Corcoran (Sarsfields)

18. Thomas Cooney (Sarsfields)

19. Tómas Lyons (Tommy Larkins)

20. Eanna McDonagh (Athenry)

21. Dylan O’Malley (Michael Cusacks)

22. Ben Sheil (Tommy Larkins) -0-1

23. Aaron Cox (Sarsfields)- 1-1

24. Liam Curley (Mullagh/ Kiltormer)

25. Keegan Connaire (Sarsfields)

26. Colm O’Rourke (Athenry)

Management: Liam Gordon (Killimor), Gerry Kearney (Turloughmore), Padraig Breheny (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry), Johnny Coen (Loughrea), Daragh Conneely (Liam Mellows), Brendan Keane (Turloughmore), Jason Greaney (Killimordaly).