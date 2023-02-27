Defeat for Galway In Allianz National Hurling League – Report and Reaction

It was not to be for Galway who were beaten on Sunday afternoon by Limerick in the Allianz National Hurling League at Pearse Stadium.

Limerick’s 0-24 to 0-19 win puts them second but for Galway, they are now on just two points ahead of their meeting with Clare on the 12th of March.

Here is the Full Time Match Report from Niall Canavan.

Commentators Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell looked back at the game and Galway’s defeat.

Finally, Niall Canavan spoke to Galway manager Henry Shefflin

Scorers for Limerick: Tom Morrissey 0-8 (3fs), Micheál Houlihan 0-4 (4fs), Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes 0-3 each, Shane O’Brien and Peter Casey 0-2 each, Seamus Flanagan and Donnacha O’Dalaigh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Cooney 0-12 (9fs), Tom Monaghan 0-3, Kevin Cooney 0-2, Seán Linnane and Cianan Fahy 0-1 each.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Richie English, Barry Nash; Ciarán Barry, Dan Morrissey, Kyle Hayes; Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donoghue; Micheál Houlihan, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Shane O’Brien, Séamus Flanagan, Peter Casey.

Subs: Conor Boylan for Houlihan (45), Gearóid Hegarty for Lynch (59), Adam English for O’Donoghue (60), Donnacha Ó Dalaigh for Flanagan (68).

Galway: Darach Fahy; TJ Brennan, Gearóid McInerney, Jack Grealish; Joseph Cooney, Pádraic Mannion, Tiernan Killeen; Seán Linnane, Tom Monaghan; Cianan Fahy, Jason Flynn, Conor Cooney; Donal O’Shea, Kevin Cooney, Martin McManus.

Subs: Darren Morrissey for Grealish (HT), Brian Concannon for O’Shea (HT), Conor Whelan for Flynn (HT), Liam Collins for McManus (68).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).