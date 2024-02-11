Defeat for Galway in Allianz National Hurling League – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s senior hurlers were beaten by Tipperary on Sunday afternoon in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Henry Shefflin’s side were beaten by 1-26 to 0-24 with the goal coming from Gearoid O’Connor in the 74th minute.

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan, Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell.

Presented by John Mulligan as part of Sunday Sport.

Sean Walsh with the Full Time report.

After the game, Niall Canavan spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin.

Sean Walsh spoke to Cyril Farrell and got his thoughts after Galway’s loss.

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Morgan (0-1), M Breen, R Maher; C Bowe (0-2), R Byrne, B O’Mara; W Connors (0-2), S Kennedy (0-1); J McGrath (0-1), G O’Connor (1-13, 1 pen, 0-8f, 0-1 65), A Tynan (0-1); S Kenneally (0-1), J Morris (0-1), S Ryan.

Subs: Johnny Ryan for O’Mara (16, inj), M Kehoe (0-03) for Morris (21, inj), B Seymour for S Ryan (52), D Stakelum for Tynan (61), P Maher for D Stakelum (64, inj), C Stakelum for Kenneally (69).

Galway: D Fahy; J Grealish, P Mannion, TJ Brennan; R Glennon, S Cooney, C Fahy (0-1); D O’Shea (0-1), G Lee (0-2); T Monaghan (0-2), E Niland (0-10, 9f), John Cooney; C Cooney (0-5), C Whelan (0-2), J Flynn.

Subs: D Morrissey for Brennan (24), S Linnane for Glennon (35-h-t, blood), Daithí Burke for Glennon (h-t), Linnane (0-1) for S Cooney (44), J Ryan for J Cooney (52).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).

Division 1 A

Waterford 1-16 Clare 0-20

Division 1B

Antrim 1-19 Dublin 1-20

Westmeath 0-17 Limerick 1-20

Tipperary 1-26 Galway 0-24

Division 2A

Carlow 3-22 Meath 1-16

Kildare 1-20 Laois 3-21

Division 2B

London 3-30 Wicklow 1-20

Tyrone 0-20 Roscommon 0-11

Division 3A

Monaghan 0-09 Mayo 5-20

Armagh 1-15 Sligo 2-12