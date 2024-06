Defeat for Galway in All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship – The Commentary

Galway will play in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter Finals next weekend after being beaten by Cork on Saturday afternoon in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Cork’s 2-15 to 1-7 win sees them through to the All-Ireland Semi-Final in two weeks,

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.