Defeat for Connacht in the United Rugby Championship – The Commentary

Connacht were beaten 53-27 by The Bulls yesterday afternoon in the United Rugby Championship at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Here is the Commentary of the game from Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Cathal Forde, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Carty (capt), Colm Reilly; Denis Buckley, McElroy, Finlay Bealham; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce, Oisin Dowling, Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, Sean O’Brien, Caolin Blade, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Oliver

