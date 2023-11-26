Galway Bay FM

26 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Defeat for Connacht in the United Rugby Championship – The Commentary

Share story:
Defeat for Connacht in the United Rugby Championship – The Commentary

Connacht were beaten 53-27 by The Bulls yesterday afternoon in the United Rugby Championship at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Here is the Commentary of the game from Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Cathal Forde, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Carty (capt), Colm Reilly; Denis Buckley, McElroy, Finlay Bealham; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce, Oisin Dowling, Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, Sean O’Brien, Caolin Blade, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Oliver

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…

Share story:

Connacht beaten in The United Rugby Championship

It’s been a bad afternoon for Connacht in the United Rugby Championship, Despite tries from Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tadgh McElroy and Seamus Hurley-Lang...

Tuam/Oughterard Colts Qualify for All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

Tuam/Oughterard Colts have beaten UL Bohemians in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Semi-Final 38-12. Tuam/Oughterard Colts led 26-0 at Half Time, their ...

Disappointment for Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in provincial finals

There was disappointment for both Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in their Connacht Finals this afternoon… Monivea/Abbey were beaten by Castlerea St K...

United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls

United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls with a 3pm ...