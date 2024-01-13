Galway Bay FM

13 January 2024

Defeat for Connacht in Champions Cup – Full Commentary and Reaction

Connacht tasted defeat for the third time on Saturday in the Champions Cup when they were beaten 34-20 by Lyon at the Stade Gerland.

However, they still have a chance of making the Challenge Cup Playoffs as Bristol were beaten 31-17 by the Bulls.

What it means is that Connacht can make the playoffs if they win with a try bonus point and keep Bristol pointless.

Here is the commentary from Rob Murphy, William Davies and Alan Deegan as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie

Presented by John Mulligan.

Rob Murphy got the reaction of Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

Rob also spoke to Connacht second row Joe Joyce

Connacht: JJ Hanrahan; Andrew Smith, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Shayne Bolton; Jack Carty (capt), Michael McDonald; Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler, Sean Jansen

Lyon: Alexandre Tchaptchet; Monty Ioane, Josiah Maraku, Thibaut Regard, Thaakir Abrahams; Paddy Jackson, Martin Page-Relo; Hamza Kaabeche, Yanis Charcosset, Demba Bamba; Joel Kpoku, Romain Taofifenua; Liam Allen, Arno Botha (capt) Mickael Guillard

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…

 

