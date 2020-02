Claregalway College have suffered defeat in the final of the FAI Schools Senior Girls National Final.

Despite an Elisha Bohan equaliser with 10 minutes remaining, Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny struck two late goals to run out 3-1 winners in Athlone.

Joint manager Karen Burke tells Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty that the result didn’t do justice to their performance.

Hard luck to our amazing girls they put in some performance battling hard until the very end #determination Congratulations @PresKilkenny it was a brilliant match #talentedgirls #20×20 https://t.co/LhjXYTDgXd — Claregalway College (@ClaregalwayColl) February 10, 2020