Declan Gbinigie of Titans BC named in Irish Squad for FIBA U16 Men’s European Championships

Ireland U16 men’s head coach Pat Price has announced his final 12-person roster for the FIBA European Championships, which take place Bulgaria between August 11th and 20th.

Declan Gbinigie of Titans BC in Galway has been named in the Irish Squad for the championships.

The team is made of representatives from nine clubs across seven counties, Galway, Louth, Cork Kerry, Dublin, Laois and Limerick. Drogheda Wolves are the side with the largest representation. Their three-man contingent, guard Conor Mac Críosta and forwards Jakub Malecki and Finn Walsh highlighting the growing strength of the underage game in the Wee County.

All twelve players featured in a very successful Four Nations tournament in May, where Ireland secured wins against Wales and Scotland and narrowly lost out to England by two-points.

6’1’’ Abbey Seals Dublin Lions guard Harry Scully has been named captain and figures to be one of the key players in Pat Price’s selection. Scully was last week named among the ‘Super 5 All-Star’ team at the Dussman Trophy in Luxembourg. Other players playing in the capital are 6’4 forward from Templeogue BC Luke Seltzer and Fortune Igbokwe, an imposing 6’6 guard from BC Taurus in Cabra.

Munster clubs send three players to the tournament. Pharrell Osagie from Mallow BC is the lone Cork representative, joined by Thomas Kennedy from Tralee Imperials and Joshua Osayanrhion of Tralee Tigers.

Portlaoise Panthers’ guard Cillian O’Connell will fly the Laois flag, also showing up well during some valuable minutes last weekend, with Declan Gbinigie of Titans BC in Galway, who excels on the boards with a 6’5’’ frame and Limerick Lions guard Darragh Horkan make up the remainder of the panel.

On his selection, Ireland men’s U16 head coach Pat Price said:

We are very fortunate to have a hard-working, enthusiastic group who really enjoy learning every day. Selection for a final roster was as challenging as ever, and our attention is now towards final preparations for European Championships.

Ireland are in a Group D of the FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship alongside Romania, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and Finland. They open up their campaign on Thursday August 11th with Romania at 18:30 in Sofia.

Fixtures

Ireland v Romania, Thursday 11th August, Time: 18:30, Venue: Sofia

Ireland v Germany, Friday 12th August, Time: 16:15, Venue: Sofia,

Ireland v Slovakia, Saturday 13th August, Time: 14:00, Venue: Sofia,

Ireland v Ukraine, Monday 15th August, Time: 18:30, Venue: Sofia

Ireland v Finland, Tuesday 16th August, Time: 16:15, Venue: Sofia

Ireland Men’s U16 Squad:

Declan Gbinigie (Titans BC), Darragh Horkan (Limerick Lions), Fortune Igbokwe (BC Taurus), Tomas Kennedy (Tralee Imperials), Conor Mac Críosta (Drogheda Wolves), Jakub Malecki (Drogheda Wolves), Cillian O’Connell (Portlaoise Panthers), Pharrell Osagie (Mallow BC), Joshua Osayanrhion (Tralee Tigers), Harry Scully (Dublin Lions), Like Seltzer (Drogheda Wolves).

Full Breakdown: