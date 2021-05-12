Decision not to hold All-Ireland Minor Ladies Football Championship “lunacy” by Galway Manager

print

The decision by the LGFA not to hold All-Ireland championships at underage level has been greeted with frustration and anger by Galway Minor Manager Eugene Kearney.

Counties were braced to return to training ahead of a provincial and All-Ireland series only to be told last Friday that the decision had been made to cancel all LGFA underage competitions for 2021 at national level.

The uncertainty continued this week when they were told to submit interest in a provincial competition by today (Wednesday May 12th) and that it must be completed by August.

The Player Development Programme has also been deferred until 2022.

Eugene Kearney spoke to John Mulligan last night (Tuesday).