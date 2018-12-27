Deadline for applications for €75,000 ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ Fund extended by one week

Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund calling on Galway for Applications

The Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund have now extended the application deadline by one week and groups and organisations now have from today until January 25th 2019 to apply for grants, which will enable them to start or further develop a community food-growing project in their area.

GIY and Energia are calling on people across to the country to get growing their own food in 2019 and are offering all budding growers the opportunity to apply for funding from the ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ €75,000 funding pool.

Grants from the Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund will be split across three categories ‘Sow’, ‘Grow’ and ‘Harvest’ with awards ranging from €500 to €2,000 plus one very special group will receive a generous €5,000 grant for their project. The fund will support at least 86 community food growing groups from all across the island of Ireland.

This is the sixth year of the fund, which has already supported over 500-community food growing projects to date, positively impacting over 140,000 people. €410,000 has been awarded over the last six years and this was distributed to projects all across the country. The funding pool is now open to any community group, school, NGO or Not for Profit, community garden or allotment group, GIY group, hospital, crèche, direct provision centre, men’s shed, any group who grow their own food, want to grow their own food and want to promote growing food. Applications can be made online via www.giy.ie

In addition to the funding provided, GIY also provides supports and opportunities for knowledge exchange between the projects, helping the best ideas to be shared through ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ creating a long-term legacy across Irish communities.

Some of the previous flagship projects include, a grow garden for the Irish Wheelchair Association Centre in Carlow (2017), the Recovery Garden in Kilkenny (2017) Knockanrawley Resource Centre Organic Garden Tipperary (2018) Camphill in Dingle County Kerry (2018) at the Ballymun Adult Read and Write Scheme in Dublin (2018) the Dublin Migrant Women Community Garden (2018) Recovery Haven in Kerry (2017) and last year’s overall winner of The Today Show fund of €5000 (2018), The Edible Landscape Project, a training and education initiative in Westport, Co. Mayo.

The successful applicants will be celebrated at a gala event, which will be held at the home of GIY, GROW HQ in Waterford, in March 2019. For further details and to submit an application for ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ 2019 see www.giy.ie

#GetIrelandGrowing

@EnergiaGIG