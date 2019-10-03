DBS Éanna Set To Welcome The Champions To Dublin While Liffey Celtics And Killester Go Head-to-Head

Newly promoted DBS Éanna have a big test in store in the Men’s Super League this weekend as they welcome reigning Super League champions, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors to Dublin.

Éanna have had the perfect start to the new season so far, overcoming the challenges of Abbey Seals Dublin Lions and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, but this weekend’s test will prove to be a big one for the Dubliners. The home side will be hoping to produce another assured performance, with head coach Darren McGovern undoubtedly delighted with their defensive displaty to date, having only given up 57.5 points per game so far. The big question for the hosts though will be if they can stop the presence of Tralee’s Keith Jumper inside, as he returns to the Super League for a second season and has settled in extremely quickly dominating in both of his side’s clashes to date. Other interesting match ups will see Éanna’s Stefan Zecevic go head-to-head with Daniel Jokubaitis, while the battle at the point guard position will certainly be one to watch.

Looking ahead to the clash, Coach McGovern stated: “Games like the champions coming to Éanna is the type of game we are looking forward to the most in the Super League. Who doesn’t want to test themselves against the best? Tralee have deepened their squad adding some very good players like Jokubaitis and Bogdanovic, so it’s going to be tough, but we have a deep squad who are hungry to show what they are about. The point guard match up will be a key to the game and I feel Stefan Zecevic and Dan Heaney have scored well for us and could also be vital. I don’t think we’ve come close to our best yet, so if we can go up another notch I’ll be delighted with that. Colaiste Éanna will be packed this Saturday night.”

Tralee boss Pat Price added: “Éanna will be a solid test on the road. They are physically strong and rebound well. We’re hoping to execute better as we spend more time together.”

Elsewhere around the league, Dublin is poised for two other big clashes as Pyrobel Killester host Belfast Star, while it’s derby day for Griffith College Templeogue as they welcome Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. UCD Marian are on the road to Coughlan C&S Neptune, Killorglin welcome Maree, while DCU Saints travel to Moycullen.

Over in the Women’s Super League meanwhile, reigning league champions Liffey Celtics will be hoping they can get their first win of the year on the board this weekend as they tip off against Pyrobel Killester on Saturday night. Liffey come into the game after an opening round loss at the hands of DCU Mercy last weekend, and will be looking to bounce back strong from that defeat. Killester have their tails up though, as they come into the game off the back of a big opening round win against Singleton SuperValu Brunell and head coach, Karl Kilbride is hoping his squad will carry the momentum from that win into this weekend’s showdown.

“Our matchups with Liffey have always been really close, exciting games the last few seasons,” he reflected. “I believe we’ve split the series every season for the last four years now. Given that they’re the reigning league and cup champions, we’re coming into this game as underdogs in most people’s eyes – particularly playing out in Leixlip, where they don’t lose too many games. Having had a big loss against DCU last week without one of their Americans, we’re ready for them to have regrouped and come out all fired up to get a win this week. However, we’ve got a really confident team at the moment. We had an excellent pre season and ground out an important win, short handed, at the weekend. With such a young group this year (five of our squad are 19 and under) we’re just trying to get a little bit better each week. If we can be a little better against Liffey than we were against Brunell, we’ll be happy. If that means us coming away with a win, well then obviously we’ll be even happier.”

Elsewhere, Maxol WIT Wildcats and Fr Mathews will go head-to-head in a much-anticipated clash, Ambassador UCC Glanmire host IT Carlow Basketball, DCU Mercy welcome Marble City Hawks while Brunell face newly-promoted Maree in Cork.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: October 4-6th 2019

Friday 4th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;

Waterford Vikings v Portlaoise Panthers, WIT, 20:15;

Saturday 5th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

DBS Eanna v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

Coughlan CandS Neptune v UCD Marian, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Belfast Star, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Maree, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Moycullen v DCU Saints, Kingfisher NUIG, 19:30;

Griffith College Templeogue v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Nord Anglia International School, 19:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Liffey Celtics v Pyrobel Killester, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Fr Mathews, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Ulster University, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

LYIT Donegal v Fr Mathews, LYIT, 16:00;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

McGowans Tolka Rovers v UL Sports Eagles, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Griffith College Templeogue v Trinity Meteors, Nord Anglia International School, 17:00;

Swords Thunder v Portlaoise Panthers, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;

Sunday 6th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v IT Carlow Basketball, Mardyke Arena UCC, 14:30;

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Maree, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

DCU Mercy v Marble City Hawks, DCU, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

UL Sports Eagles v EJ Sligo All-Stars, UL Arena-Limerick, 15:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v McGowans Tolka Rovers, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 15:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Waterford Vikings, Killarney SC, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Tipperary Knights v Limerick Celtics, Pres Thurles, 15:30;