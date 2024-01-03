Galway Bay FM

David Tarmey re-signs for Galway United

Galway United have announced that David Tarmey has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

19 year old striker, David Tarmey has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 after a successful year, including scoring eight goals for the Men’s U19s side and helping them qualify for the EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup Final.

David Tarmey, formerly of Cregmore Claregalway FC signed with Galway United at U17 level in 2021 and then the following year went on to sign his first professional contract with Galway United. 

Tarmey has been heavily involved with the first team this season all while completing his Leaving Cert and featured in four games in 2023. 

Tarmey is a proven goalscorer at U19s level and is developing quickly into a key first-team player. Tarmey, who stands at 6′ 3″, is both a clinical player in the box and certainly an aerial threat. 

He will be a player to keep an eye on in 2024.

David Tarmey has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements this week as we look to continue building our squad for next season. Keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

