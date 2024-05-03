David O’Connor Joins Connacht Rugby

Connacht Rugby have announced the latest addition to next season’s squad, with the signing of David O’Connor from Ealing Trailfinders.

A lock who can also play flanker, O’Connor has spent the last two seasons at Ealing where he has captained the side on several occasions. His performances have helped them to move to top spot in the RFU Championship.

Before his move in 2022, O’Connor spent three years at Ulster where he made 15 appearances. The 28-year-old joined Ulster after coming through the Leinster Academy and represented St. Mary’s and Lansdowne in the AIL before making the move north.

David O’Connor says:

“I’m thrilled to be joining a great club like Connacht. I’ve loved my time at Ealing but to have the opportunity to be back playing in the URC, and link up with Pete and the wider squad is something I’m so excited about. I can’t wait to get going next season.”

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins added:

“David is a welcome addition to our squad for next season, arriving as an intelligent set-piece operator who also delivers athleticism and work rate around the field. Whilst at Ealing he has established himself as a key leader for the team, captaining the side on several occasions, and these qualities will provide another important boost to our forward pack. I’m sure he’ll make a similarly positive impact at Connacht both on and off the field, and we look forward to him joining us.”