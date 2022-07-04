David Kitt and the International Team win the Palmer Cup

Mountbellew native David Kitt was part of the International Golf team that defeated the USA last night to win the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup at Golf Club de Geneve in Switzerland. The International squad notched 13 singles wins during the final day en-route to a 33-27 victory. The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style event played annually that features teams of 24 players, consisting of 12 of the top men’s and 12 of the top women’s college golfers. David was the only Irish player on the International Team that featured golfers from 18 different countries. A student of Maynooth University and playing out of Athenry Golf Club, David earned his Palmer Cup debut courtesy of winning the R&A Student Series Order of Merit, with one victory at the season opening event at Fairmont St. Andrews. He is pictured (second from the right) with his victorious team mates in Geneva.