David Hurley the Latest to sign for Galway United in 2024

Galway United have announced that David Hurley has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

David Hurley’s re-signing was unveiled this evening in the brand new Galway United pop-up shop in Galway Shopping Centre, exclusively to Co-Op members where they chatted with the United Star at the shop’s opening.

The 25-year-old had a stellar year in 2023 winning the Galway United Men’s Player of the Year and scoring 24 goals throughout the season for the Tribesmen to help win the league convincingly and earn promotion back to the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

David Hurley has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more good news coming soon, so keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

Our players are available for sponsorship at the minute. To make an inquiry, please email Sam O’Neill at [email protected] to get involved for next season.

