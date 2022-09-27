David Collins calls time on club hurling career – OTL Podcast

Former Galway hurling captain, All-Star and Young Hurler of the Year David Collins announced on Over the Line last night that he was retiring from club hurling with Liam Mellows. Collins has been battling an ankle injury in recent years that has severely curtailed his involvement with his club and he told all in an in-depth interview with Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh…
