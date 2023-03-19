David Burke to miss rest of the season – reaction from the Galway camp

It was confirmed this morning that 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that rules him out for the remainder of the season.

Galway’s all time championship appearance holder came on as a substitute against Clare last weekend and suffered the injury in training during the week.

Niall Canavan got the thoughts of Galway manager Henry Shefflin following the confirmation.

Niall also spoke to David’s club mate at St Thomas and Galway selector Kevin Lally