Dates, venues, times and ticket information: 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Finals

DATES, venues, times and ticket information have been confirmed ahead of the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals

Three games are down for decision on Saturday July 15, followed by the Donegal v Dublin clash on Sunday July 16.

All four quarter-finals will be televised live by TG4.

Please click on links below to access ticket information:

Saturday July 15

Galway v Mayo; Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 1.30pm – Live on TG4

Armagh v Cork; Box-It Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm – Live on TG4

Kerry v Meath; Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm – Live on TG4

Sunday July 16

Donegal v Dublin; MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 2pm – Live on TG4

The winners of Armagh-Cork and Dublin-Armagh fixtures will meet in the semi-finals, with the winners of Galway-Mayo and Kerry-Meath set to clash in the last four. Both semi-finals will be played at Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Saturday July 29.