

· Dates confirmed for AIG Cups and Shields All-Ireland Finals

· Event to be held behind closed doors with restricted attendance

· Under-18 Inter-Club All-Ireland Final postponed – to be rescheduled in the coming weeks

The Golfing Union of Ireland has confirmed the dates for the All-Ireland Finals of the AIG Cups and Shields, with the four competitions being held across two sets of dates in Donegal Golf Club in October.

In the last update given on planning for the event, it was confirmed that the All-Ireland Finals would be played behind closed doors. This continues to be the case as while the current public health restrictions in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland continue to permit All-Ireland Inter-Club matches to take place, localised restrictions in certain regions require these matches to be played without spectators. Clubs participating will be allocated a set number of attendees in a further communication.

Meanwhile, as it has now been confirmed that underage competitive sport cannot take place at Level 3 or higher in the Irish Government’s ‘Living with COVID-19 Plan’, and given the uncertainty of the current epidemiological situation and the possibility of Donegal being elevated to Level 3 restrictions before the finals, the final of the Irish Boys Inter-Club Championship is postponed and will be rescheduled in the coming weeks.

AIG Cups and Shields – All-Ireland Finals, 2020

Donegal Golf Club

SCHEDULE

Friday 16th October

Official Practice Round for AIG Senior Cup and AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield

Saturday 17th October

AIG Senior Cup Semi-Finals

8.30am Leinster Champions v Munster Champions

9.15am Connacht Champions v Ulster Champions

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield Semi-Finals

10.00am Munster Champions v Connacht Champions

11.00am Ulster Champions v Leinster Champions

Sunday 18th October

9.00am AIG Senior Cup Final

10.00am AIG Jimmy Bruen Final

Wednesday 28th October

Official Practice Round for AIG Junior Cup and AIG Pierce Purcell Shield

Thursday 29th October

AIG Junior Cup Semi-Finals

8.00am Leinster Champions v Ulster Champions

8.45am Munster Champions v Connacht Champions

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield

9.30am Connacht Champions v Munster Champions

10.30am Ulster Champions v Leinster Champions

Friday 30th October

8.30am AIG Junior Cup Final

9.15am AIG Pierce Purcell Shield Final