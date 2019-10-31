Darren Morrissey included in Irish U21 team for Shinty International

Hurlers from 17 different counties will represent Ireland this Saturday in Abbotstown in the annual Hurling-Shinty International clash with Scotland. The Senior match will take place at 2pm, with Sarsfields Darren Morrissey part of the U21 squad who will take on their Scottish counterparts beforehand at 12 noon. Gavin Keary from Loughrea is part of the U21 management team.

Hurling-Shinty International – Ireland U21 Team

  Name Surname County
1 Damien Jordan Carlow
2 Ciarán Burke Offaly
3 Donal Burke Dublin
4 Shane Conway Kerry
5 James Dolan Kildare
6 Joey Keenaghan Offaly
7 Mark Kehoe Tipperary
8 James Keyes Laois
9 Conor Langton Offaly
10 Tony Lawlor Carlow
11 Fionan Mackessy Kerry
12 Barry Mahony Kerry
13 Ruairi McCrickard Down
14 Eoin Molloy Wexford
15 Darren Morrissey Galway
16 Chris Nolan Carlow
17 Tomas O’Connor Kerry
18 Diarmuid Ryan Clare
19 Brian Ryan Limerick
20 Ciaran Whelan Carlow

Team Managers: Willie Cleary, Wexford & Gavin Keary, Galway.



