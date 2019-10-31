Darren Morrissey included in Irish U21 team for Shinty International

Hurlers from 17 different counties will represent Ireland this Saturday in Abbotstown in the annual Hurling-Shinty International clash with Scotland. The Senior match will take place at 2pm, with Sarsfields Darren Morrissey part of the U21 squad who will take on their Scottish counterparts beforehand at 12 noon. Gavin Keary from Loughrea is part of the U21 management team.
Hurling-Shinty International – Ireland U21 Team
|Name
|Surname
|County
|1
|Damien
|Jordan
|Carlow
|2
|Ciarán
|Burke
|Offaly
|3
|Donal
|Burke
|Dublin
|4
|Shane
|Conway
|Kerry
|5
|James
|Dolan
|Kildare
|6
|Joey
|Keenaghan
|Offaly
|7
|Mark
|Kehoe
|Tipperary
|8
|James
|Keyes
|Laois
|9
|Conor
|Langton
|Offaly
|10
|Tony
|Lawlor
|Carlow
|11
|Fionan
|Mackessy
|Kerry
|12
|Barry
|Mahony
|Kerry
|13
|Ruairi
|McCrickard
|Down
|14
|Eoin
|Molloy
|Wexford
|15
|Darren
|Morrissey
|Galway
|16
|Chris
|Nolan
|Carlow
|17
|Tomas
|O’Connor
|Kerry
|18
|Diarmuid
|Ryan
|Clare
|19
|Brian
|Ryan
|Limerick
|20
|Ciaran
|Whelan
|Carlow
Team Managers: Willie Cleary, Wexford & Gavin Keary, Galway.