Darren Morrissey included in Irish U21 team for Shinty International

Hurlers from 17 different counties will represent Ireland this Saturday in Abbotstown in the annual Hurling-Shinty International clash with Scotland. The Senior match will take place at 2pm, with Sarsfields Darren Morrissey part of the U21 squad who will take on their Scottish counterparts beforehand at 12 noon. Gavin Keary from Loughrea is part of the U21 management team.

Hurling-Shinty International – Ireland U21 Team

Name Surname County 1 Damien Jordan Carlow 2 Ciarán Burke Offaly 3 Donal Burke Dublin 4 Shane Conway Kerry 5 James Dolan Kildare 6 Joey Keenaghan Offaly 7 Mark Kehoe Tipperary 8 James Keyes Laois 9 Conor Langton Offaly 10 Tony Lawlor Carlow 11 Fionan Mackessy Kerry 12 Barry Mahony Kerry 13 Ruairi McCrickard Down 14 Eoin Molloy Wexford 15 Darren Morrissey Galway 16 Chris Nolan Carlow 17 Tomas O’Connor Kerry 18 Diarmuid Ryan Clare 19 Brian Ryan Limerick 20 Ciaran Whelan Carlow

Team Managers: Willie Cleary, Wexford & Gavin Keary, Galway.





