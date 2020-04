Dare To Believe Circuit Challenge Training Video Launched

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) Dare to Believe Circuit Challenge Video was launched today, with the aim of providing a fun exercise circuit for school children that they can complete at home. The video features top Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are ambassadors on the Dare to Believe programme which was launched last year.

The OFI are also announcing today that the Dare to Believe programme has been adapted for the current environment and can be rolled out by teachers online to their classes. Teachers should REGISTER HERE if they are interested in taking part in the programme and getting more information. This evening Olympian and Dare to Believe ambassador Thomas Barr will be taking over our Instagram page to answer questions from 7-8pm.

The Dare to Believe Circuit Challenge video features Team Ireland Olympians Claire Lambe, Brendan Boyce and Shane O’Donoghue, European Games Medallist Grainne Walsh, Paralympian Greta Streimkyte and International Modern Pentathlete Sive Brassil. The workout gives children the opportunity to choose which exercise they want to do, with two athletes on the screen at all times bringing the viewer through a fun and achievable home circuit.

Dare to Believe was launched following an investment by the OFI and the International Olympic Committee in February 2019 with the aim of bringing the Olympics to the classroom and is championed and supported by the OFI Athletes’ Commission. Schools nationwide participated in the programme which promoted Olympism, Paralympism and the benefits of sport, with one of the twelve ambassadors visiting the class on the final day of the lesson.

In the first year Dare to Believe exceeded all its original goals with 5000 schoolchildren across 60 schools passing through the programme, spanning 14 counties. The feedback from the programme has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are delighted to be able to continue to offer it to teachers and schoolchildren during these challenging times.

Dare to Believe was developed for the OFI by 2008 Olympian Roisin McGettigan, who competed in the steeplechase and who has been managing the programme so far,

“The first year of the Dare to Believe programme exceeded our expectations, and the response from our brilliant ambassadors, teachers and students were overwhelmingly positive. With schooling being forced to move to distance learning via online platforms we are delighted to be now able to continue to offer the programme through our online resources, and virtual ambassador visits. As the programme includes over 72 educational strands, teachers have been particularly welcoming about it, as it is a fun, informative and interactive addition to their curriculum. We are also delighted to launch our first Circuit Challenge video featuring many of our elite Team Ireland ambassadors, and to introduce it as a fun way for students, and the whole family, to keep fit at home.”

Olympian Thomas Barr is one of the twelve Dare to Believe Ambassadors and will be manning the Team Ireland Instagram page tonight between 7-8pm. Ireland’s top hurdler has enjoyed being part of the programme to date,

“While it was daunting at first, I have loved every minute of being involved with the Dare to Believe Programme and seeing the excitement and enjoyment that the kids get from each visit! I couldn’t believe the impact it had on some of the children and I was extremely impressed with the interest they showed through their questions and participation. I feel very lucky to be in a position to be able to make a difference and to bring such excitement and hopefully and impactful message to the next generation.”

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/T-YgHRV8qxA

Athlete Ambassadors

Full details of all the ambassadors can be found HERE

Details on the initial geographical spread

The initial phase of Dare to Believe includes the following athletes, representing a good geographical spread:

Athletics – Marathon Breege Connolly North-West Ireland Olympian Athletics – 50k Race Walk Brendan Boyce Cork County/City Olympian Badminton Chloe Magee Donegal / Dublin Olympian Rowing Claire Lambe Cork County/City Olympian Swimming Fiona Doyle Near Limerick City Olympian Boxing Grainne Walsh Offaly High Performance Athletics Greta Streimikyte Dublin Paralympian Boxing Kellie Harrington Dublin City World Champion Swimming Nicole Turner Portumna Paralympian Athletics – Throwing Orla Barry Cork, Waterford Paralympian Hockey Shane O Donoghue Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford Olympian Pentathlon Sive Brassil Galway, Dublin High Performance Athletics – Hurdles Thomas Barr Near Limerick City Olympian