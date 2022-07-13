Dangan to host 2022 Tribal Games this Saturday

Athletes from all over the country will converge on Dangan on Saturday for the 2022 edition of the Tribal Games. an Athletics event that is fast closing on the more established events like the Cork City Sports and the Morton games.

The day will be held over three parts. A children and teen event from 10.30am in the morning where the emphasis will be on fun and participation, the adult event from 1pm and from 7pm, a 5k that will be held on the East Side of the city with The Trappers Inn on the Tuam Road the start and finish of a tough course.

Sean McDermott of Tribal Running joined John in studio to talk about Saturday’s games.